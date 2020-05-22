‘Area F2’ announces service closure following Ubisoft lawsuit

Servers for controversial mobile game Area F2 have been taken offline just days after Ubisoft filed a lawsuit that described it as a “near carbon copy” of the company’s 2015 title, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

The Area F2 team announced the service closure on its website on Wednesday (May 20), explaining that it was “carrying out improvements to Area F2 in order to deliver a better experience to players”.

It added that the game might go through a “complete overhaul of the design” due to its “steep learning curve”, which led to a notable number of players abandoning the game “in less than 30 minutes”.

“We are not willing to accept an experience that we cannot deliver smoothly to as many players as we can. It is our responsibility to solve this issue, and extensive discussion has shown that this is an issue that requires large-scale, in-depth adjustments,” the team noted.

The statement, however, made no mention of Ubisoft’s lawsuit against Apple and Google for refusing to remove Area F2 from the App Store and Google Play. The game, which was developed by Ejoy (a subsidiary of Alibaba), is no longer available on either stores.

Ubisoft first filed the lawsuit on April 15, where it claimed that Area F2 copied “virtually every aspect” of Rainbow Six Siege, including its user interface, the final score screen and the operator selection screen.

Ubisoft’s online multiplayer FPS, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, was first released in 2015, and grew steadily over the last few years to become one of the world’s most popular and online games. It is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.