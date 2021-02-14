Ariana Grande calls ‘Sackboy: A Big Adventure’ “a doozy”

Ariana Grande has revealed the video games that she was referring to in her hit song, ‘Six Thirty’.

Before the ‘Motive’ singer premiered the remix video for ‘34+35’, she participated in a fan Q&A session on Twitter. During the course of the Q&A, a fan asked her what songs inspired the lyrics “What you gon’ do when I’m bored and I wanna play video games at 2 AM?”.

Grande said that at the time of writing, she was playing games like Mario Kart and Super Mario Party, but if she were to relate the lyric to a game she’s currently playing, it would be Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Advertisement

“If I sang it right now, I’d be talking about Sackboy. We beat Sackboy, and yeah, that’s a big one. That was a doozy, that game,” she said.

The game’s official Twitter account snipped the clip and shared it to social media, thanking the singer for her support: “Our team and our wonderful community are super-excited to hear that it’s #SackboyABigAdventure that you wanna play at 2AM! It’s literally music to our ears!”.

Hey @ArianaGrande! 👋 Our team and our wonderful community are super-excited to hear that it's #SackboyABigAdventure that you wanna play at 2AM! It's literally music to our ears! 🎵🥰🎵 pic.twitter.com/RZm64N7G0s — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) February 12, 2021

Sackboy: A Big Adventure released in November as a launch title for the PS5. It also released for the PS4. NME’s Stacey Henley said in a three-star review that the game is “a perfectly competent video game, though perhaps not best suited to a launch title for a console that prides itself on speed and innovation”.

“Despite having a handful of interesting mechanics available, Sackboy is never too interested in using them and instead opts to play it safe far too often,” Henley said.