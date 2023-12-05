‘Ark: Survival Ascended’ co-creator admits servers “run like ass”

Ark: Survival Ascended launched in October of this year, as a long-promised remaster of the original Ark: Survival Evolved. Now, the co-creator has admitted there are issues with the servers.

During an Extra Life Charity Twitch Livestream, the co-creator of Ark: Survival Ascended, Jeremy Stieglitz, admitted that there are issues with the game’s servers in response to fan complaints (as transcribed by PCGamer).

“Firstly, I wanna say the servers are an ass, they run like ass, and their stability is an ass,” Stieglitz stated.

“We need to improve it. It’s gonna be improved imminently.”

Fans have been complaining about servers since the game launched, with a lot of reviews noting that it’s one of the main issues with the game overall. One review notes that the “servers go down frequently, some for 5 hours at a time before they’re fixed, and there’s nothing more stressful than a server crashing while you’re gone from your base and waiting hours for it to come back up afraid that you’ll be dead when you get back in.”

Another review notes that the game has been “riddled with insane performance, gameplay and server issues and game-breaking (sometimes PC breaking) bugs. It’s like we’re back in 2016 Ark. I do not recommend anyone buys this “upgrade”.”

It’s not exactly been a smooth journey for Ark: Survival Ascended, with the game originally planned to be free for anybody who already owned the original game. The game was eventually released as a full-priced title, bringing a lot of ire from fans who were expecting a free upgrade to a game that they already owned, rather than having to pay for the game again.

