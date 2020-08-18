Arkane Studios has delayed ‘Deathloop’ until next year

Arkane Studios has announced that its upcoming next-gen game Deathloop has been delayed until next year.

Deathloop will now release in the second quarter of 2021, as revealed through a meassge to the community via the game’s official Twitter page.

The game is being helmed by the developer’s French division, Arkane Lyon, and due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic the team has adjusted to working from home. As a result, progress on the game has been slower than usual and prompted the company to delay the title.

“As we’ve adjusted to work-from-home, we found that delivering this new and exciting experience, at the polish and quality level that defines an Arkane game and a true next-gen experience, is taking longer than normal” the revealed in a statement.

“This extra time will allow our team to bring Deathloop’s world to life with as much character and fun as you’ve come to expect from the team.”

The developer also sympathised with fans, recognising that many will be disappointed by the delay, before further adding that more details about the game will be coming soon.

You can read the full statement from Arkane Lyon below:

To the community, an update on DEATHLOOP: pic.twitter.com/XveoG6AgoT — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) August 18, 2020

Deathloop is the same studio which created the critically-acclaimed Dishonored series. The release later this year was intended to accompany the PS5 as a console timed exclusive alongside a PC release. The Xbox Series X version will arrive at a later date

Earlier this year, Arkane Lyon released a new gameplay trailer during the PS5 reveal event. The trailer gave a new look at the game, including supernatural abilities similar to the Dishonored series and players having the option to control two characters, Colt and Julianna.

It also highlighted online elements that will also be included, as Deathloop is set to contain PVP integration. Players controlling Colt can be seamlessly raided by Julianna controlled opponents at any time, in an attempt to assassinate the player.