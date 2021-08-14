Asmongold calls current state of ‘New World’ “pathetic”

Popular Twitch streamer Zack “Asmongold” has called the current state of Amazon‘s upcoming MMO New World “boring” and “pathetic”.

As reported in Dexerto, the streamer had a lot of criticisms for the MMO, with a focus on its “boring” combat. In PvP, he describes that it just involves players “standing in front of somebody and clicking them over and over”.

Combat against AI enemies is equally disappointing for him, as he gives an example of how alligators at Level 11 behave exactly the same as alligators at Level 63.

“The mob variety is pathetic, and their solution to that is to reskin certain mobs and make them look different,” Asmongold continued. “Well, it’s just the same NPC, it does the same exact things.”

“You want to have someone encounter enemies and not be able to beat them, and then have ]an] extremely skilled player be able to beat them. I think New World really just doesn’t have that.”

Asmongold did end his criticism on a positive note, saying he thinks the game still has “a lot of potential”. Amazon has also since delayed New World‘s release from later this month until September following feedback.

“I’m very frustrated about a lot of the problems that New World has, but I actually have a lot of faith in the game, and the simple reason for that is because I complained about half of these things and they made them better. They listened to feedback,” he added.

“I think the development studio has shown themselves to be incredibly receptive to feedback in a positive way, and that’s why I have so much faith in the game, however right now it’s just simply not ready.”

With over 2million followers on Twitch, Asmongold is one of the most influential streamers of MMOs. He is been best known for streaming World Of Warcraft until he made the recent jump to Final Fantasy XIV, which may have been responsible for the Square Enix MMO receiving a surge of new players, beating its concurrent player record on Steam.

