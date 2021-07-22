‘Assassin’s Creed’ art director Raphael Lacoste has left Ubisoft to join Haven Studios

Assassin’s Creed art director Raphael Lacoste has left Ubisoft to join the independent developer, Haven Studios.

The news comes from Lacoste’s Twitter where he shared he would be leaving the company after 16 years. He said: “It is not without emotions I have to tell you that after 8 assassins, 16 years at Ubisoft I have decided to set sails on new adventures and challenges.”

“I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart our wonderful community,” Lacoste continued, “And the incredible talents I’ve had the chance to collaborate with, over these amazing years.”

“Thank you too, Ubisoft, for your trust and the fantastic projects we brought to life together.”

I'm excited to announce that I've joined @HavenStudiosInc as Art Director! One of the best experiences of my career was creating AC1. Being more hands-on with concept art & working with many of the same core team to build a new original IP is inspiring & exciting 🙏 — Raphael Lacoste (@raphaellacoste) July 22, 2021

In a separate Tweet, the long-time Assassin’s Creed director revealed that he would be joining Haven Studios as art director, he said: “One of the best experiences of my career was creating AC1 [Assassin’s Creed]. Being more hands-on with concept art & working with many of the same core team to build a new original IP is inspiring & exciting.”

Haven Studios is currently working on its first game which is planned to be a brand new IP for PlayStation.

Recent reports suggest that Jade Raymon’s PS5 game may be live service. Raymond is best known for her work on the Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs franchises at Ubisoft but left in 2019 to head Stadia Games and Entertainment.

In other news, a new investigation by Kotaku has found reports of sexual harassment, toxic management, and poor pay at Ubisoft Singapore.