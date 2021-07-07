Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the next instalment of the history-spanning RPG series, is in development.

A blog from the company’s website stated that this early-in-development project is being made in a “collaborative, cross studio structure between Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec, that will guide, grow, evolve, and define the overall future of Assassin’s Creed“.

The new structure will be led by Ubisoft Quebec founding member Marc-Alexis Côté, who will serve as the franchise’s executive producer, as well as Ubisoft Montreal’s Étienne Allonier, who has been the franchise’s brand director for the past 10 years.

Creative leads for Assassin’s Creed Infinity will also be a joint effort with Jonathan Dumont and Clint Hocking serving as creative directors. Dumont was the creative director of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, while Hocking’s most recent release was as creative director on Watch Dogs: Legion.

Traditionally, development of Assassin’s Creed games have passed between studios in order to release a new instalment on an annual basis – though it decided to break from this release schedule after Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey.

The post however elaborates, “Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centred on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft.”

The official statement is however less clear on what Assassin’s Creed Infinity actually is, vaguely referred to as a project.

However, a report from Bloomberg today (July 7) claims that Infinity isn’t actually just a game but rather a live platform containing individual but connected games in the Assassin’s Creed universe.

The plan to turn Assassin’s Creed into live service games would follow in the footsteps of other big publishers like Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto V, although these are also online multiplayer games.

However, the report also notes that staff are unhappy about the reorganisation as some managers who had been accused of abusive behaviour have remained in senior positions, and remain dissatisfied with the company’s response to the allegations.

A Ubisoft spokeswoman declined to comment on individual cases but told Bloomberg, “Any employee that had allegations and remain at Ubisoft has had their case rigorously reviewed by a third party and were either exonerated or underwent appropriate disciplinary actions.”

