‘Assassin’s Creed Codename Red’ appears to eye 2024 launch

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, an upcoming Assassin’s Creed title set in Japan, will be launching next year according to one Ubisoft employee’s post.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2023

In a LinkedIn post spotted by Access The Animus, a member of Ubisoft’s business development and brand partnership team shared that they are looking for sponsorship partners for Assassin’s Creed Codename Red.

While no release date or official title for Assassin’s Creed Codename Red has been confirmed, the post suggested that it will be launching in 2024.

Advertisement

“We are seeking sponsoring partner for this title Assassin’s Creed Codename Red for next year [sic],” it reads. “Do you want to partner with the biggest blockbuster for 2024?”

It looks like a few months ago the Business Development and Brand Partnership teams at Ubisoft were looking for sponsorship partners for #AssassinsCreed Codename Red in 2024, which could act as a partial confirmation of the game actually being planned for 2024 at the moment! pic.twitter.com/m7mq2z3Gp5 — Access The Animus (@AccessTheAnimus) July 11, 2023

As revealed last year, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will be set in Feudal Japan and let players live out a “very powerful shinobi fantasy”.

The title is being developed at Ubisoft Quebec, and Jonathan Dumont — the director of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey — will serve as creative director for the game.

Ubisoft has described the game as its “next premium flagship title and the future of our open-world RPG games in Assassin’s Creed“.

It’s worth noting that while Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch before Red, it has been developed as a smaller, “more intimate” title than the latter run of open-world Assassin’s Creed games such as Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla.

Advertisement

Speaking of Mirage, Ubisoft recently confirmed that it will launch for PC, Xbox and PlayStation on October 12. A new trailer also revealed more of Mirage in action, which will follow the journey of Basim: “a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice”.

“After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization — The Hidden Ones,” shared Ubisoft. “As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed — one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.”

In other Ubisoft news, a Rainbow Six Siege player who sent a SWAT unit to the company’s Montreal office has been sentenced.