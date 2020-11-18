‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ has best launch sales in series history

Ubisoft’s recently released game, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, has reportedly become the franchise’s best-selling game in its opening week.

Ubisoft confirmed Wednesday (November 17) that Valhalla “has sold through more units in its first week than any other Assassin’s Creed game sold during the same period”.

The company also announced that “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has also become the top-selling Ubisoft PC launch ever, driven by all-time record Ubisoft Store sales performance”.

The two accolades follow last week’s announcement that the number of active players for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla doubled that of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on launch day.

“We are truly delighted by the enthusiastic response from players and want to thank the fans for their incredible support. Delivering this game amid a global pandemic was a true tour de force by our teams and it’s fantastic to see players enjoying the game so much,” said Julien Laferrière, producer on Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.”

He added: “Launch is only the beginning and we have robust content plans for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla that will keep players immersed in their epic Viking saga for a long time to come.”

Besides being the best-performing Assassin’s Creed title at launch, Valhalla ranked as last week’s best-selling game in the UK, beating out the likes of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Valhalla’s clinching of the top spot makes it the first time in 13 years that a Call Of Duty title has been outsold at launch, according to a GamesIndustry report.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Google Stadia.