‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ creative director steps down from the project

Ashraf Ismail, the creative director of Ubisoft’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, has stepped down from the project following an allegation made this past week regarding an extra-marital affair.

This decision comes after Ismail was accused of cheating on his wife and lying about his marital status. The allegation was made by Twitch streamer Matronedea, who stated that Ismail was married during their relationship. “This person is married. When he starts a relationship with you, know he’s married”, she said. “This is why he doesn’t want to talk on the phone or facetime or have things sent to his home. His marriage has been confirmed by 3 people.”

It’s unclear on how this departure will affect Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. “Ashraf Ismail is stepping down from the project to take a leave of absence. The development team is committed to delivering a great game in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla,” Ubisoft said in a statement to Eurogamer.

“I am stepping down from my beloved project to properly deal with the personal issues in my life,” Ismail responded on his now-deleted Twitter account. “The lives of my family and my own are shattered. I am deeply sorry to everyone hurt in this.”

“There are hundreds of talented, passionate people striving to build an experience for you that do not deserve to be associated with this. I wish them all the best,” he added in a separate tweet.

Ismail is one of numerous people within the game industry to have been accused of sexual misconduct in the past week. Techland, Paradox Interactive and Gato Studio recently parted ways with Chris Avellone after multiple accusations of sexual assault and abuse.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is expected to launch later this year alongside the upcoming next-gen systems, PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game will also be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.