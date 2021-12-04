‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ extends current festival delaying year two

Ubisoft has extended the current festival past Assassin Creed Valhalla’s anniversary and promises an update “sometime in December”.

As reported by Eurogamer, players will have to wait a little longer to find out what Ubisoft has in store for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s second year. Instead of announcing the new content, Ubisoft has decided to extend the current Oskoreia Festival through to December 9. To compensate for this it has introduced a new sword to collect.

🗡 Get Basim's Sword in Assassin's Creed Valhalla by completing Basim's Challenge! ⏳ You have until December 9th to perform 250,000 kills as a community by using a one-handed sword! pic.twitter.com/nykJtt6wmM — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 2, 2021

Advertisement

Players who engage in Basim’s Challenge will receive the one-handed Basim Sword. The challenge requires the game’s community to collectively kill more than 250,000 enemies using a one-handed sword to reap their reward. Each individual player only has to contribute one kill to the total, and if the worldwide challenge is met they will receive the treasure.

Players will be able to continue earning and trading Oskoreia Festival tokens until at least December 9. These can be gained by completing side quests and can be traded in at the festival shop. Some of the key items players can earn as part of the festival are the Hel’s Scythe, a large two-handed scythe with added fire damage and the Bone Raven, a skin for player’s bird companion giving it a spooky skeletal look.

The delay in announcing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s second year of content is rumoured to be due to a major update coming in the near future. It has been speculated that this could even include a new playable character.

In other news, Raven Software, the developer behind Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, will lay off more than a third of its QA department as the company restructures. The studio which is owned by Activision Blizzard is reportedly struggling amidst allegations of abuse.