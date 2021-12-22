‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ extends Yule Festival so more people can play

Ubisoft has announced that the Yule Festival event in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have its end date pushed back as some players haven’t been able to access it.

Launching on December 16, the Yule Festival is all about activities that reward the player with Viking-themed festive cosmetics and decorations. The developer said in a statement on Twitter:

“We’re working to resolve the issue preventing players from accessing the Yule Festival and will be extending the event so everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the winter festivities. We plan to deliver this fix in early January due to the holidays. Thank you for your patience.”

So it looks like an actual date will be given after the festive season itself, likely because staff will be off work.

An “immersive” Assassin’s Creed concert will be taking place to celebrate the series 15th anniversary in 2022. Starting in Paris, France in October of next year, a full world tour will commence in 2023.

The event has been dubbed as “a full orchestra and choir in a unique and immersive concert experience that covers the musical journey of Assassin’s Creed from its ancient origins through to modern-day Animus settings.”

The upcoming Assassin’s Creed Infinity will also apparently not be a free-to-play game, as Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot clarified, “It’s not going to be free to play and this game will have a lot of narrative elements in it.”

“It’s going to be a very innovative game but it will have what players already have in all the Assassin’s Creed games, all the elements that they love to get in them right from the start.”

