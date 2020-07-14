‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ is getting a limited-run prequel comic series

Dark Horse Comics has announced that it will be publishing an Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla prequel comic book series, titled Song Of Glory.

The announcement was made via Dark Horse Comics’ Twitter account, alongside the debut issue’s cover art and a pre-order link. The limited-run comic series will be released on October 21, ahead of the parent game’s planned November launch.

Prepare for the comics prequel to @Ubisoft's upcoming @assassinscreed Valhalla! By @cavanscott, Martín Túnica, and @atiyehcolors, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory #1 (of 3) strikes comic shops October 21 & is available for pre-order at comic shops: https://t.co/9GrisJsUBL pic.twitter.com/LyrOHDS6La — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) July 13, 2020

The series will follow Viking warrior Eivor, who “observes a village raided by a neighboring kingdom”, reads the official description of Song Of Glory. “Bloodshed and mayhem erupt as she seizes the attack in her own favor – but will her victory be a blessing to her clan or a terrible curse? Elsewhere, another Viking searches for a different kind of prize, one of crucible steel.”

The three-issue tale will be written by Cavan Scott (best known for Star Wars Adventures and the comic adaptation of the Vikings TV series), illustrated by Martin Tunica and colored by Michael Atiyeh. It is also important to note that while Eivor will be a female character in the comic books, players will get to switch between a male or female Eivor at any point throughout the game.

In other Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla news, Ubisoft recently released a gameplay trailer for the upcoming release. The game will launch on November 17 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X thereafter. Pre-order bundles can be found here.