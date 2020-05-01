News Gaming News

‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ is now available for pre-order

Four bundles are currently on offer

Surej Singh
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is now available for pre-order, a day after it was unveiled to the world. While the game has not received a firm release date, it is expected to launch during the holiday season later this year.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will follow in the same vein as past Ubisoft releases, with multiple pre-order bundles for players to choose from. Pre-orders for PC, PS4 and Xbox One are now live. Pre-orders for next-gen consoles, however, have not yet been announced.

The most affordable pre-order bundle for Valhalla, is the Standard Edition, which includes the full game, as well as a bonus mission that will be available at launch. The Gold Edition will include the complete game in a steel book case, a bonus mission and a season pass.

Advertisement

The Ultimate Edition comes with the game, the season pass, and the Ultimate Pack, which includes the following exclusive customisation content: the Berserker Gear Pack, the Berserker Settlement Pack and the Berserker Longship Pack, along with a Set of Runes to improve weapons or gear.

The top-tier bundle on pre-order now is the Collector’s Edition, which is exclusively available on the Ubisoft store. The Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Collector’s Edition includes the base game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack, a high-end replica of protagonist Eivor and a longship, a Collector’s Case, a steel book with unique artwork, a numbered certificate of authenticity, a Viking Statuette of Eivor with a raven and a Dane axe, exclusive lithographs, as well as a selected soundtrack of the game.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will release on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.