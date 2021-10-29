‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ is Ubisoft’s second biggest earner

Ubisoft revealed yesterday (October 28) during its second quarter earnings results that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was its “second largest profit generating game” ever.

Thanks to a recent article by VGC, it is now known just how successful Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been for publisher Ubisoft.

Valhalla had a strong start, selling more copies in its first week than any of the series’ previous entries had in theirs. This success has been ongoing, with Ubisoft stating Valhalla has been beating Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in every way “across the board since its release.”

Valhalla’s summer expansion, Siege Of Paris, “delivered record engagement” for the game, and Ubisoft plans to continue to support the game well into its second year, teasing even more expansions than the ones already known about.

It has been rumoured that the next expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will potentially be titled Dawn Of Ragnarök, thanks to a recent datamine. If the details in the uncovered code are correct, the new expansion will have players venture into the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim where they can unlock new weapons and abilities for Eivor.

Dawn Of Ragnarök could be the upcoming expansion teased in the 1.4.0 update, announced as part of Ubisoft’s autumn roadmap for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

On October 19, the Discovery Tour was launched. This is an educational resource that aims to teach players about the history of England during the Viking era. It was created with expert consultation by historians and features no combat so that it can be used in classrooms to teach students.

In other news today, Ubisoft has revealed that upcoming Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be a free-to-play game, and the upcoming Digimon survival strategy role-playing game, Digimon Survive, has been delayed yet again, this time to 2022.