‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ patch adds new graphical options on next-gen

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has received a substantial patch, which includes new graphical options for next-gen consoles, Ubisoft has announced.

Version 1.0.4. released today (November 26) and includes bug fixes, quality of life improvements and new graphical modes for certain systems. The widespread issue of screen tearing on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is also said to have been rectified.

With the new graphical fidelity options in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users are able to toggle between various modes. Performance mode will allow the game to adapt the resolution and graphics settings to maintain a stable 60 frames per second (FPS), whilst the quality mode will push the maximum resolution and graphical fidelity at 30FPS.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement below:

Learn more about what you can expect from Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Title Update 1.0.4 coming November 26:

✔️ Graphics / Performance mode introduction

✔️ Various quality of life changes

✔️ Game improvements#AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 25, 2020

The stability and performance has also been enhanced, as well the screen tearing issue which has plagued many Xbox owners. PC players will also find that the VRAM/RAM leakage issue has also been addressed.

Outside of performance issues, numerous gameplay balance tweaks have been made, as well as fixing multiple quests which have blocked player’s progress are also said to have been rectified. The full patch notes for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla can be found in a Ubisoft forum post here.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has been proven to perform better on PS5 opposed to the Xbox Series X, with a 15 per cent more stable frame rate, as well as other improvements. It’s unclear whether the latest patch will bring the performance gap closer together.

Advertisement

Watch Dogs: Legion has also received a substantial patch to address many of its issues, including a save data problem on PC. As a result, the multiplayer content that was expected to launch in December has been pushed back till next year, to allow more time on quality control.