‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ takes players to France in new expansion

The latest expansion for historical murder sim Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, titled The Siege of Paris, will launch tomorrow (August 12), publisher Ubisoft has confirmed.

The expansion is set in Francia, and will see the protagonist Eivor depart on “a dangerous path full of gripping questlines across the Frankish countryside towards one of the most infamous battles in Viking history.” The pack will include new weapons, abilities, gear, and skills, plus new enemies to test them on.

The Siege of Paris also sees the return of “Infiltration Missions”. Similar to the “Black Box” missions in earlier Assassin’s Creed games, these allow players to choose the best way to eliminate an assassination target – a return to the freedom of some of the earliest entries in the series.

New players won’t be able to go directly to Francia though – they will need to have left Norway, and must complete at least one of the two narrative arcs, Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire, which unlock shortly after arriving in England.

Once this is done, visitors from Francia will appear in Ravensthorpe, the settlement players help found early in the game. Offering suspiciously generous gifts, they lure players back to their homeland, where the new chapter begins.

Ubisoft recommends a power level of 200 for the Francia content, though specifies that “there is no mandatory power level to play The Siege of Paris.”

Ubisoft has also released a trailer to accompany the expansion’s launch, which hints at the deeper story running through the region. Players can expect to face corrupt king Charles the Fat, and be swept up in a tide of religious extremism and warring factions.

The Siege of Paris will be included as standard for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla season pass owners, or available as a separate purchase. Both the expansion and the main game are available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Stadia.

Recently, a Kickstarter to produce Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Orlog dice-tossing mini-game in real life was successful, while Ubisoft’s next title, Riders Republic, will see a beta launch late in August 2021.