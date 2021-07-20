‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ will add one-handed swords in next update

Ubisoft has posted a tweet suggesting that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could add one-handed swords in the next update.

Ubisoft first mentioned one-handed swords during their E3 2021 stream. A recent tweet from the Assassin’s Creed Twitter account suggests that Ubisoft is considering adding the new weapon type in the next title update.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla previouslyrecieved title updates every four weeks, but Ubisoft moved to a five-week cycle in April.

┻┳| •.•) What if we added a 1H sword

┳┻|⊂ﾉ with our next Title Update?

Ubisoft said that it “recognises that some of our recent title updates may not have met your expectations or been up to our standards.” The shift to five weeks instead of four was done to allow for more thorough testing and refinement.

A recent unannounced update added DualSense support for players on PC who had a PS5 controller to connect. The update made use of the adaptive triggers to change how the bow worked. The triggers now stop mid-way through the firing of the bow, requiring an extra push to release the arrow.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also features a playable dice game called Orlog. A physical version of this game recently launched on Kickstarter and reached its £43,402 goal in 35 minutes. The fundraising campaign quickly reached £220,000 just 22 hours later. With seven days left to go, the current amount pledged is £446,590.

The physical game is expected to ship in December this year. Stretch goals include glow in the dark dice and linen bags for tokens. A special edition exclusive to backers includes a replica horn from Valhalla and costs about £143.

Recently, Valhalla’s former game director left Ubisoft and moved to EA Motive to work on an unannounced title. While it is unconfirmed, many believe this is a rumoured Dead Space reboot.