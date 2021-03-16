‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ title update brings Ostara to Ravensthorpe

The latest Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla title update will prepare the game for the Ostara Festival, and also add a Transmog feature.

The Ostara Festival is a new in-game event that will run from March 18 to April 8. Celebrating the Pagan goddess of Easter, the festival will give Ravensthorpe a flowery makeover and add new activities, such as egg hunts, with special rewards.

Transmogrification will also be added, which will let players change the appearance of items within the same category. Items that can be transmogrified will be marked with a star, and the change can be made at Gunnar’s blacksmith for the cost of 50 silver.

New skills are also being added for Eivor. ‘Fearless Leaper’ will give leap attacks a larger area of effect, and allow the attack to be made from any height.

‘Raven’s Loot’ will enable your raven to gather loot from targets killed at range, whilst ‘Loot Food’ will give Eivor a higher chance of gaining food from dead bodies.

Ubisoft has also implemented a whole host of miscellaneous fixes, balance updates, and addressed a range of issues with various gameplay elements including the recently added River Raids.

The full update notes are available on Ubisoft’s official site. Title update 1.2.0 will be released on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia later today (March 16).

Ubisoft is also releasing the second of three DLC packs for Immortals Fenyx Rising on March 25. Myths of the Eastern Realm will focus on Chinese mythology, and feature a new hero named Ku.