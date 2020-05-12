‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ to receive DLC based on Beowulf

This year’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is set to dive deep into Scandinavian lore with a bonus story mission based on the mythical hero Beowulf.

‘The Legend Of Beowulf’ DLC will be a part of the game’s Season Pass, according to the German Ubisoft store. In the Overview section, the description reads: “Includes the story mission: The Legend Of Beowulf. Discover the cruel truth behind the legend.”

The game will be set in the Viking era, and will see the Norsemen take on the British, so it’s not at all surprising that the DLC will expand into Scandinavian lore. The legend of Beowulf is an epic Old English poem that follows the titular Beowulf, a warrior who saves the king of the Danes from a vicious monster called the Grendel.

Advertisement

Another bonus mission, the Way of the Berserker, will be available to those who pre-order the game ahead of its launch later this year. Multiple pre-order bundles for current-gen consoles are now available for order.

The cinematic debut trailer reveal nods to several recurring themes in the newer editions of the Assassin’s Creed series, including sea travel, conquest battles and – of course – a Hidden Blade, the assassin’s weapon of choice.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is set to launch later this year on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. A release date for the game has not been released, although it was recently confirmed that the game will not launch on Steam.