‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ update requires a full game re-download

Ubisoft is updating Assassin’s Creed Valhalla next week, which will require players to re-download the entire game.

READ MORE: The 20 best games of 2021

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is between 40 and 78GB depending on the platform, and fans who want to continue playing after the update should make time to get the re-download done.

Ubisoft informed players of the update in a web post which said, “In order to continue supporting Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with future content and game updates, Title Update 1.4.1 will require players to re-download the entire game as part of a data restructuring.”

Advertisement

Ubisoft added, “The upcoming Title Update consolidates the game files, resulting in a smaller overall game size on all platforms. Additionally, performance should improve with this data restructuring, with faster loading screen times, improved world data streaming, and overall runtime performance.”

However, only the base game will need to be downloaded as expansions are unaffected by the restructuring.

Title Update 1.4.1 launches next week. As part of a data restructuring, players will have to reinstall the game files, resulting in overall smaller file size, faster loading screen times & improved performance. 📁39-77GB (depending on platform) pic.twitter.com/aI6X2EvTcr — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 8, 2021

Ubisoft has recently delayed its planned second year of content for Assassins Creed Valhalla. The Oskoreia festival that was taking place in-game was extended to fill the gap, and an extra sword was added for players to collect.

Players must work together to kill more than 250,000 enemies using one-handed swords across the community to collect the sword. Once this is achieved, everyone who participated in the challenge will receive the one-handed Basim sword.

The festival is set to end tomorrow, so players have a small window of time left to continue collecting and trading Oskoreia Festival tokens. Players can turn these in to unlock Hel’s scythe and a skin for the player’s bird companion called Bone Raven.

Advertisement

In other news, A recently released trailer details God Of War’s PC system requirements. The game will feature 4K resolutions, unlocked frame-rates, and Nvidia DLSS and Reflex support.