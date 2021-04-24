‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ updates rescheduled to improve quality

After delaying the latest expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft has announced a change to their update process.

In a developer update, Ubisoft has said that they “recognize that some of our recent title updates may not have met your expectations or been up to our standards.”

The post continued to explain that Ubisoft are shifting patches and updates to a five-week cycle, instead of a four-week cycle “to allow for more thorough testing and refinement.”

This update comes after Ubisoft announced that the release of the Wrath of the Druids DLC had been delayed from April 29 to May 13 in order to deliver “a more refined experience”.

The blog also provided updates on a number of on-going issues that have yet to be fixed in Valhalla.

Firstly, they addressed the Missing Fish issue which has affected the game. A fix to re-populate the fish population was found in early April.

Due to the impact it has on existing fauna and other mechanics, Ubisoft have moved the full fix to June, but a partial solution will come with Title Update 1.2.1 on April 27.

The “Pig of Prophecy” quest bug, which prevented players from completing the side content, is also expecting a fix in Title Update 1.2.1.

Finally, the “Absence of the Ealodrman” quest, which has been addressed multiple times, is still under investigations.

Ubisoft has said that the issues with this quest are “conditional and can be player-specific” and as such fixes in patches may not address individual players issues, but that are “looking into every reported instance” in order to fix the bug.

The official blog post contains more details on the specific processes Valhalla patches and fixes go through before reaching players.

Ubisoft has recently announced that they will be creating a series of new media projects for the Assassin’s Creed franchise, including novels, podcasts, and graphic novels.

Among the many projects is a crossover between Assassin’s Creed and the Mister Men and Little Miss series, and a professionally voiced podcast titled Turbulence In The Ming Dynasty.