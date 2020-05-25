‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ will feature viking rap battles

Ubisoft’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla won’t just be about pillaging and plundering. It’ll also feature viking rap battles known as “flyting”.

The game’s creative director, Ashraf Alsmail took to Twitter to answer a fan’s question on the new feature via the official Assassin’s Creed account. During the short video, Alsmail explains how flyting works in the game, and gives gamers a little bit of a history lesson.

Viking rap battles, you say? @AshrafAIsmail will get you up to speed on how this all-new feature works in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.#AssassinsCreed #ACFacts pic.twitter.com/WB9BEYO0yC — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 22, 2020

“Flyting – this was something they did back then, both on the Norse side and also the Saxon side in England,” Alsmail started. “You know, this is one of the fun things to do when you’re sitting around in a Mead Hall. People would start drinking and kind of rhythmically insult one another for the cheers of the crowd around them.”

Alsmail also assured fans that flyting is a part of Norse culture and mytholgy, stating: “This is based on history. There’s even a saga written that this happened between Thor and Odin, where Odin destroys Thor through rhythmic insults. It’s part of the time period, it’s part of the culture.”.

He also alluded to how flyting plays out in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, with protagonist Eivor having to find a suitable insult and rhythm to throw at an opponent: “You’ll have multiple choices in front of you and you’ll have to find the right one that matches the insult, the one that has the right rhythm.”

He hints that there’s more to flyting in the game than just the rap battles itself, but failed to divulge any information, instead opting to reveal more get into those details at a later date.