‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ Wrath of the Druids DLC has been delayed

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla‘s upcoming DLC expansion, Wrath of the Druids, has been delayed until May.

The delay was posted on the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account. It said: “To deliver a more refined experience, we’re sharing that Wrath of the Druids will now release on May 13.”

Ubisoft also noted that they are working on an article that will provide full transparency on the development process.

The Wrath of the Druids expansion was originally set for release on April 29 but will now launch two weeks later. The story will follow the main character, Eivor, to Ireland where he will encounter members of an ancient druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members.

Wrath of the Druids can be purchased as a standalone or players can also access the expansions through the Season Pass, which is available as part of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Gold, Ultimate, and Collector Editions. Later this year, another expansion titled The Siege of Paris is set to launch as well.

Elsewhere, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla‘s lead writer Darby McDevitt recently announced that he is departing Ubisoft. “After a decade of working with brilliant people, creating stories & characters for an incredible series, & interacting with our wonderful fans, I have decided to set forth on a new adventure…” wrote McDevitt on Twitter.