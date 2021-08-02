‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”s game director takes charge on new ‘Dead Space’

It’s been confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s game director is working in the same role on EA‘s Dead Space remake.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Eric Baptizat had joined EA’s Motive Studio to work on an unannounced project. That’s now been confirmed to be the Dead Space remake via LinkedIn (thanks to VGC for first spotting the news).

Baptizat previously worked at Ubisoft for 16 years having worked as director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well as lead designer for other Assassin’s Creed entries including Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry, and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

His appointment makes him one of the most senior development figures on the Dead Space remake alongside fellow Ubisoft veteran, Roman Campos-Oriola, who’s working as creative director on the game.

The Dead Space remake team also includes Mike Yazijian who previously worked as art director on Dead Space 2 at EA Montreal, as well as part of the team that previously shipped Star Wars: Squadrons and the single-player campaign of Star Wars Battlefront II.

Recent news suggests that the upcoming remake could restore content cut from the original game, according to creative director, Roman Campos-Oriola.

The new Dead Space game was originally confirmed during EA Play where it was announced it would be rebuilt from the ground up to take advantage of next-gen consoles.

