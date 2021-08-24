‘Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All’ brawls its way to November release

Asterix, the tiny but mighty Gaul warrior, and his best mate Obelix will be slapping their way to consoles and PC later this year, as publisher Microids has revealed a November release date for Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All.

The game, developed by Mr Nutz Studio, will feature an Adventure Mode story based on the original Asterix comics. Like the source material, Microids says the game is set in 50BC, with Gaul, an ancient region of western Europe, almost entirely occupied by the Roman army – although “one small village of indomitable Gauls still holds out against the invaders.”

The game itself seems to be much in the vein of Castle Crashers or earlier scrolling beat ’em ups, with Asterix and Obelix swarmed by hordes of Roman soldiers and other enemies. Slap Them All will also include assorted mini-games and local co-op play.

Although the voice acting in the trailer above is remarkably twee, if not a little stilted, the hand-drawn animation is beautiful, and nicely matches the long-established aesthetic of the characters and their world.

Asterix first appeared in French comics – or bandes dessinée – in 1959, created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. Since then, the character has grown to be one of the most popular comics characters in the world, with 18 movies and a theme park to his name, and even a couple of asteroids named after Asterix and Obelix.

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on November 25.

