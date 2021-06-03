‘Astro’s Playroom’ developer Team Asobi is now an official Sony studio

Team Asobi, the developers behind PlayStation 5 exclusive Astro’s Playroom are now officially a PlayStation Studio.

Team Asobi has worked with Sony since it was formed around 2012, just prior to the launch of the PlayStation 4. The studio initially worked on tech demos that showcased that the new hardware’s ability.

In a blog post announcing the team’s official move to an internal development at PlayStation Studios, Team Asobi describes its recent history: “we launched Astro Bot: Rescue Mission in 2018 and Astro’s Playroom for PS5 in 2020. And now, Team Asobi has become the newest internal studio within the PlayStation Studios family.”

The change of status for the studio also comes with a new logo, and a promise of continuing experiments with the DualSense controller, however they stopped short of revealing anything, saying: “But shhh it’s a secret!”.

Astro’s PlayRoom was released as a pack-in with the PlayStation 5, installed on all consoles. In their five-star review for NME, Jordan Oloman wrote that “Astro’s Playroom is a mindful little wonder that makes you appreciate every piece of the PlayStation puzzle, providing an experience that will stay with you long after the six-hour runtime.”

He also highlighted how the game was “built from the ground up to delight its players and tease out every technical extremity that the PS5 and its fantastic DualSense controller can offer.”

Other Sony news has seen Herman Hulst, head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, confirm that the upcoming God of War sequel, Ragnarok, has been delayed until 2022.

Explaining the decision Hulst said: “For God of War, the project started a little later. So we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play.”