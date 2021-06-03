Atari VCS online purchases finally available June 15

The Atari VCS is finally being made available to purchase, having been announced five years ago during E3 2017.

A press release revealed that the unit comes with a “wireless modern controller” and a “wireless classic joystick”. Additional peripherals can be purchased separately.

According to the official website, the console can be used as a typical plug and play system with “a collection of 100 Atari Arcade and 2600 games, fully optimized for the Atari Classic Joystick and Modern Controller, with new features like rumble and LED light effects to give retro favorites new life.”

It can also be used as a home entertainment system similar to current consoles on the market. “Enjoy all your favorite entertainment services with the Atari VCS. Watch your favorite movies and TV shows, listen to music, and access all your social media.

Available services include: Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+, Facebook, Twitter, ESPN+, FuboTV, Showtime, Twitch, Plex, Redbox, Apple TV+, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM”

Atari also offers the “PC Mode” that can be switched to at any time. “A true ‘hybrid’ device, the Atari VCS is a uniquely versatile two-in-one machine for PC hobbyists and DIY hardware enthusiasts.”

It’s not entire clear what this means yet, but the launch of the Atari console, which has seen many delays, is one that many fans of the original consoles are keen for.

In March this year, Ex-Activision veterans formed a company to develop titles for the Atari 2600, which will presumably be playable on the AVS once they are released.