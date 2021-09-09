A ‘Twisted Metal’ game is apparently in the works alongside the TV show

A new entry in the Twisted Metal franchise is apparently in the works, according to journalist Jeff Grubb and other corroborating sources.

Grubb talked about it on his exclusive Giant Bomb show (thanks, VGC), and the VGC report states that its own sources have matched this as well. According to Grubb he heard that the revival of the franchise, which had its last main series entry in 2012, is being done in an effort to bring together Sony’s games and related TV shows.

“I think Twisted Metal is in the works but it may still be a ways off, so I think we’re early. That speaks to a larger strategy shift from Sony – well, it’s not even a shift, it’s a ‘broadening’ of their strategy.

Advertisement

“If they have Twisted Metal ready to show [at the showcase on September 9], they might. But either way, it does seem like it’s in the works, it does seem that it’s coming, and it does seem like it does not involve David Jaffe.”

“It seems that they are going to try to line these things up with games at the same time,” continued Grubb “and the thinking there is one, they looked at [the Marvel Cinematic Universe] and they want to have MCU-like success, and I think there’s a thought inside of Sony that, ‘hey, we make movies, why aren’t we capitalising on that?’”

“There is a prestige attached to Hollywood and prestige television that I think Sony is craving a bit, but also it’s good business. If you look at what happened with The Witcher and Netflix, The Witcher 3 had its second-best year since its last year when the show debuted,” Grubb added.

Twisted Metal director David Jaffe addressed recent talk of a series reboot, saying that he hasn’t been told anything about it. “If it’s true I would be very, very hurt that PlayStation didn’t ask for my input at best, or at worst, at least let me know it was happening,” Jaffe said.

The Twisted Metal TV show is reportedly going to be a live-action series with Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick acting as executive producers as well.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a developer on the original Metroid Prime has described the incredibly difficult work conditions when he appeared on a podcast.