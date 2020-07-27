August’s PlayStation Plus games have been revealed

With August right around the corner, PlayStation has announced the free games that Plus members will be able to download.

Two new titles are coming to PlayStation Plus next month, which players can download between August 2 – 31. Amongst the offerings is Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, and the upcoming multiplayer game, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered take the classic single-player segment from the 2009 title and boosts the graphics for current-gen consoles. Players can expect to find improved visuals, animations and lighting effects throughout. While no multiplayer is present, fans of the series will be able to relive classic moments from the original story with remastered graphics.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a unique take on the battle-royale from developer Mediatonic, and pits 60 players together in an attempt to be the last man standing. Throughout multiple stages, players will play both solo and in teams to avoid being disqualified. From platforming gauntlets to team based stages such as hectic games of football, it’s every man for themselves in order to attain victory.

The inclusion of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on PlayStation Plus the same day as its release is reminiscent of when Rocket League dropped and was instantly free to subscribers. Since then, Rocket League has gone on to become one of the most popular multiplayer games in the market.

Additionally, a free multiplayer weekend will run between August 8 – 9 and will allow any PlayStation user to jump into online gaming for the two days.

PlayStation Plus subscribers have until August 3 to download July’s offerings. Members were offered an additional game to celebrate ten years of the service. Amongst the selection, players can download NBA 2K20 and Rise Of The Tomb Raider, and Erica.