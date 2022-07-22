‘Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora’ delayed to 2023-2024

Ubisoft has delayed Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, quietly confirming a 2023-2024 release window in a first-quarter fiscal sales report.

While the report highlights a “slightly better than expected” performance for the company, the rest of the report details a significant delay to Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora.

While Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora was originally meant to launch in 2022 and coincide with the release of James Cameron‘s upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water, Ubisoft has shared that it will now launch in either 2023 or 2024.

On the delay, Ubisoft shared that while it is still committed to creating “a cutting-edge immersive experience that takes full advantage of next-gen technology,” the studio needs more time to do that.

“While this additional development time is a reflection of the current ongoing constraints on productions across the industry, we are hard at work to design the most efficient working conditions to ensure both flexibility,” explained Ubisoft.

In the report, Ubisoft added that it has also delayed a “smaller unannounced premium game” to 2023-2024.

“The new high-value mobile partnership for one of our brands reflects the powerful appeal of our brands for the fast-growing AAA mobile segment,” shared Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot. “It also provides our teams with more time to fully realize their creative vision and deliver high-quality experiences for our fans, while at the same time increasing our visibility for both 2022-23 and 2023-24.”

Earlier in the week, developers at Ubisoft discussed how “entitled gamers” make launching new games an unpleasant experience. Speaking to NME, one anonymous developer said that they “avoid everything related to games I work on, because I know that mentally I cannot deal with the amount of negativity just for some crumbs of nice things”.