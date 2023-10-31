‘Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora’ PC system specifications confirmed

Ubisoft Massive has shared the PC system specifications for Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, allowing fans to work out whether their PCs can run the anticipated game.

The developer listed four visual settings for the game increasing in complexity and detail for the characters and environments.

PC players of Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora will also benefit from features like ray tracing, ultrawide monitor support, AMD FSR 2 and DLSS, high frame rates and access to benchmark tools.

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora minimum PC requirements

Operating system: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 3600 /Intel i7 8700K

RAM: 16 GB dual channel

Video card: AMD RX 5700 8GB /Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB /Intel ARC A750 8GB (REBAR ON)

Storage space: 90 GB SSD

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora recommended PC requirements

Operating system: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600x / Intel i5 11600k

RAM: 16 GB dual channel

Video card: AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB/ Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti 8GB

Storage space: 90 GB SSD

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora enthusiast PC requirements

Operating system: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

CPU: AMD Ryzen5 5600x/ Intel i5 11600k

RAM: 16 GB dual channel

Video card: AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB/ Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB

Storage space: 90 GB SSD

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora ultra PC requirements

Operating system: Windows 10/Windows 11 with DirectX12

CPU: AMD Ryzen7 5800x3D/ Intel i7 12700k

RAM: 16 GB dual channel

Video card: AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB/ Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB

Storage space: 90 GB SSD

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora arrives for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Amazon Luna on December 7.

None of the above applies if the player opts for the console version of the game as these versions will automatically be compatible with the technology inside the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

