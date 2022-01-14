‘Avatar: Reckoning’ announced as an MMORPG shooter, launching in 2022

Avatar: Reckoning has been announced an MMORPG for mobile platforms, and it’s set to arrive later this year.

Built on Unreal Engine 4, Avatar: Reckoning is being developed by Archosaur Games and is aiming to launch later in 2022. There are several other big companies involved with the game including Tencent and Disney, as well as James Cameron’s production company Lightstorm Entertainment. Furthermore, Level Infinite – publisher of GTFO, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and more – will be publishing the game globally.

As per a press release from Tencent, fans of Avatar can expect to visit “never-before-seen parts of Pandora” and meet new clans of Na’vi. Players will also “battle powerful RDA troops seeking to exploit the resources of the moon, and encounter spectacular alien creatures”.

All of the above will be playable alone or through multiplayer, and the press release notes that there will be “single player story missions, co-op and player-vs-player game modes” that has been designed with touchscreen in mind. As with other MMO titles, players will need to level up and gather gear to improve their character – which will be “their own customisable Avatar“.

Avatar: Reckoning will be launching for IOS and Android mobile platforms, however a specific date within 2022 hasn’t been provided just yet.

This isn’t the only upcoming shooter that Tencent is involved with. Back in December 2021, it was revealed that Tencent and Remedy Entertainment are working on a co-op multiplayer game codenamed Vanguard.

