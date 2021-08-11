‘Axiom Verge 2’ is out today on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to the hit Metroidvania by Thomas Happ Games, is available today after a surprise launch.

Appearing as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Stream this afternoon, Axiom Verge 2 has been officially launched and will be available today on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

The original Axiom Verge was released in 2015, and while the sequel has been in the works for some time, it was previously expected to launch earlier this year in May. The game was then delayed until Q3 2021 with no further announcements.

Despite this, Thomas Happ Games has delivered (and then some) with a surprise launch, and Axiom Verge 2 will apparently now be available to buy later today.

Axiom Verge 2 is available in the Nintendo eShop for £16.19 ($19.99) with a 10% discount available for the first two weeks. However, it will also be available on the PlayStation Store for PS4 and the Epic Games Store for PC.

Although Axiom Verge 2 follows on from its hit predecessor, the upcoming sequel is also an entirely new game – with new characters, new locations and a whole new story.

“Meet Indra, the mysterious billionaire behind the worldwide Globe 3 conglomerate,” says the Epic Games Store description. “What is this world she’s found? Who are the voices that seem to be calling to her?”

Whether or not these events tie into the original Axiom Verge remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Other announcements at the Nintendo Indie World Stream include the unveiling of Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon and Meta Slug Tactics.

Meanwhile, Jet Set Radio style graffiti-skateboarding adventure Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is heading to Nintendo Switch as a timed platform exclusive.

Elsewhere, it looks as though the highly-anticipated Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed.