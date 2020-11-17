Baby Yoda joins ‘Minecraft’ in new ‘Star Wars’ crossover pack

Baby Yoda and an array of Star Wars themed content has joined Minecraft in the form of a new crossover pack.

Players can download the pack today to incorporate content from classic films in the series such as A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi. The most recent TV series, The Mandalorian is also included. The pack costs 1340 Minecoins, which roughly translates to $5USD by conversion.

Amongst the roster of new content is a map, 12 planet dioramas, a skin pack, and the official soundtrack. Owners will be able to customise their character to their favourite hero or villain from the series, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and more. With the ability to travel to famous planets, locations consist of the sandy dunes of Tatooine, to the snowy wasteland of Hoth.

A variety of content from The Mandalorian also adds the fan-favourite character, Baby Yoda, for players to meet and interact with as they explore the variety of worlds.

Check out the launch trailer below:

Minecraft has previously added crossover packs with other popular films. Most recent was the inclusion of Jurassic World, which delivered a blocky recreation of the theme park, complete with life sized dinosaurs to encounter and missions to complete. Other previous content has included Toy Story and A Nightmare Before Christmas.

VR support was also added to Minecraft back in September, which allowed PlayStation owners to use their headsets to experience the world in a new light for the first time. The update was free for all owners of the game.