‘Babylon’s Fall’ servers to close a week before its first birthday

PlatinumGames‘ troubled live-service title Babylon’s Fall is set to shutter its official servers on February 28 2023, just a week before the game’s first anniversary.

The game first launched on March 3 this year, and has struggled to find an audience – to the extent that the game’s servers will be closing just under a year into the game’s lifespan.

The server closure was announced via the game’s official website, where the game’s development team stated that “it is with deep regret to inform you that we will be terminating the game’s service on Tuesday, 28 February 2023.”

This, naturally, means that the team’s planned “large-scale updates” have been cancelled. However, Season 2 will end on November 29 as scheduled, and the final season will begin

on the same day.

As a thank you to players, PlatinumGames announced that it will be implementing as many events and other initiatives as possible before the end of the service.

“Leading up until today, we received a lot of feedback from all our Sentinels through multiple surveys, official livestreams, our official Discord server and social media channels, which has been a great help to us in the development and operations teams,” said the developer. “In particular, through our surveys we received a great deal of enthusiastic messages of support alongside keen observations of issues and suggestions for improvement.

“This really made us feel that we were able to create the world of Babylon’s Fall together with our players. Despite all of your support, we are truly sad and sorry to say that we will be unable to continue with the game’s service.”

The writing has been on the wall for Babylon’s Fall for quite some time now. In May, it was reported that the game’s PC version had a single concurrent player at one point – with a peak player count of 1,166 players in March, when the game launched. Despite these low numbers, the developer insisted that the game wasn’t in danger shortly after its release.

