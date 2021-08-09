‘Back 4 Blood’ has an overzealous profanity filter

It seems like Turtle Rock Studios’ Back 4 Blood has an aggressive profanity filter, censoring not only swear words but also words like the only-profane-if-you’re-in-the-40s Hell and even the letter combination oo.

During NME’s own time with the game, we encountered a Steam user with the name of F1 racing icon Rubens Barrichello. This became Rubens Barric****o, to filter out language that the game perceived to be profane. You can see this impacts the name over the player’s head, but also his name on the bottom left.

Advertisement

While we weren’t able to test, this raises the possibility that hello could also get hit with the filter, knocking it down to ****o. Players with oo in their name – in this case an Xbox player in the game called Doom Trooper – will have that chunk of their name starred out, too.

While it’s unlikely that the profanity filter being a busybody is going to cause you any problems in play, anyone frustrated by this can get around the problem by turning off the game’s profanity filter.

We’ve reached out to Warner Bros. for comment. Back 4 Blood enters open beta on August 12. It will release on October 12 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4.

In other news, Take-Two has mentioned that it is working on three unannounced remasters or remakes from across the publishing giant’s portfolio. Speculation and hope from fans is that one of these could be a remake of some of the PS2 era Grand Theft Auto titles.