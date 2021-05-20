New ‘Back 4 Blood’ trailer explores cast of characters and abilities

Warner Bros. Games has released a brand new Back 4 Blood trailer that highlights each member of the in-game crew known as ‘The Cleaners’.

The ‘Meet the Cleaners‘ video introduces a diverse range of eight playable characters and details their background, characteristics, and in-game abilities.

The first character to be introduced is Holly, who also narrates the video, She’s described as a college student, armed with her nail spiked baseball bat called Dottie. She can recover stamina with kills, has damage resistance, and gives the team a buff in stamina.

Walker, a “former war-torn veteran”, is highly skilled in front-line combat and is “deadly accurate”. His abilities include precision kills to increase accuracy and buff in damage and team health.

Back 4 Blood‘s healer is called Doc, described as being instrumental in keeping The Cleaners together and providing a low health heal bonus and buff in healing efficiency and team trauma resistance.

Karlee’s abilities allow her to sense hazards and give +1 quick inventory and buff in team speed, while Jim, the marksman, supplies ADS speed and team weak spot damage, his precision kills also increases damage.

Hoffman reportedly “always comes prepared” and spawns ammo when he gets kills, and gives the team a buff in ammo capacity and a +1 offensive item slot.

Evangelo, described as a natural-born survivor, is the newest member of the team. He can break out of enemy grabs and regenerate stamina while giving the team a buff in movement speed.

A character called Mom is described as having one goal, to make the Ridden, Back 4 Blood‘s enemy, pay for the death of her son. She supplies instant revive, +1 support inventory and a +1 extra life team buff.

Additionally, the trailer also explores The Ridden, a range of infected variants players will encounter and fight in Back 4 Blood including the Breaker, a tank-like variant, and the Ogre who can launch piles of flesh at players.

The Snitcher will alert a horde of Ridden to come after players if they’re spotted, while the Hag will literally eat the player whole.

Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-operative zombie shooter from Turtle Rock Studios, the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. The game is set to launch October 12, 2021, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

