‘Back 4 Blood’ won’t receive any more updates as Turtle Rock begins work on next game

Turtle Rock Studios has announced that Back 4 Blood won’t receive any future updates, as the developer starts work on their new project.

Back 4 Blood, the critically acclaimed first-person shooter from the Left 4 Dead creator, was originally released in 2021. Last year, Turtle Rock Studios released three paid expansion packs Tunnels Of Terror, Children Of The Worm, and River Of Blood.

However, the studio has now confirmed Back 4 Blood will receive no further updates.

“What an amazing year 2022 was for us,” said a statement from the company. “First off, we wanted to thank all of you for making Back 4 Blood what it is today. With three expansions, we’ve traveled on a fantastic adventure together beyond the walls of Fort Hope. This phase of our war against the Ridden now comes to a close.”

“Turtle Rock Studios is actually pretty small for a studio making AAA games. We don’t have quite enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood content while we spin up another game – yes, another game,” they added. “Given this, it’s time for us to put our heads down, get back in the lab, and get to work on the next big thing.”

Turtle Rock Studios confirmed that “this is not goodbye” and “Back 4 Blood will continue to operate,” with developers still communicating with the fanbase on social media. “We love interacting with you and talking about our games,” they wrote.

“While we may be a bit quieter in the short-term, we promise that we’ll be back, bigger, bolder and better than ever,” the studio finished.

Shortly after the release of Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock Studios was acquired by Tencent but has continued to retain its independence and is still run by its co-founders Phil Robb and Chris Ashton.

“Tencent’s outstanding partners, global reach, deep knowledge of gaming and unprecedented support will help us create the kinds of ambitious games we dream of, while allowing us to retain our autonomy and independent spirit,” said Turtle Rock’s president Steve Goldstein at the time.

