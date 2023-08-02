‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ actors discuss Lae’zel, Shadowheart, and advice for new players

Jennifer English and Devora Wilde, the actors behind two of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s main characters, recently sat down with NME to discuss their roles in Larian Studios‘ upcoming fantasy game.

While English stars as Shadowheart, a mysterious Cleric, Wilde plays a Githyanki Fighter named Lae’zel. Shadowheart and Lae’zel are two of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s origin characters, meaning fans can either play as them directly or recruit them to their party while playing as someone else.

As main characters, English and Wilde’s performances have taken four years of voice-acting and motion capturing. “I’ve never been on a project — film, TV or games — that’s been this long,” Wilde told NME.

For Wilde, the role of Lae’zel felt special for several reasons: the amount of time she’s spent with the character, Lae’zel’s depth, and the sheer size of the Dungeons & Dragons universe that Baldur’s Gate 3 is set in.

“This isn’t a little vignette,” agreed English. “This is huge, and it’s not just in a linear way. It’s huge in a ‘we’ve got a bazillion different endings’ kind of way!”

Over the years, Wilde and English have watched their characters grow through the developer’s narrative team. English revealed that Shadowheart became “a lot more three-dimensional and subtle” as fan feedback informed Larian’s writing, while Wilde was reluctantly tight-lipped about twists in Lae’zel’s journey.

While Lae’zel can be standoffish and blunt, Shadowheart has a habit of keeping secrets from her party — and although they’re forced to cooperate to escape their Mind Flayer captors at the start of the game, the pair are often at odds with each other.

“Even though our characters might seem to be constantly sniping at each other, they’re actually very similar,” said Wilde. “I like the way that Lae’zel speaks her mind, she’s very straightforward. She doesn’t really take any shit from anyone — she stands by her principles, and she’s determined to go after what she wants. I wish I could be a bit more like her in real life, but I don’t know how that would go down with most people.”

Meanwhile, English loved Shadowheart’s humour and determination, but connected with the cleric’s secretive nature on a personal level.

“I think growing up queer and keeping that part of myself hidden, as a teenager in rural England, is where I maybe draw the secrecy from,” shared English. “I think that’s something a lot of us can relate to, and perhaps that’s where I draw that from — that’s my main parallel with her.”

As for Lae’zel, Wilde recognises something in the Githyanki’s inner turmoil. “She puts up this facade, but underneath she’s just trying to prove herself to herself as much as anyone else,” said Wilde. “I definitely relate to that — especially as an actor, that’s all you’re ever trying to do. You’re always trying to prove yourself, so I can relate to that.”

Though some fans have already met Lae’zel and Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Early Access period, the game’s full launch on August 3 will introduce the pair to even more players. For those who will be playing or partying up with their characters for the first time, Wilde and English have some advice for staying in their good books.

“Be nice to animals,” warned English. “For Shadowheart, she’s really pragmatic and she just wants to survive and get that tadpole out. Do that. Sometimes if you’ve got [Shadowheart and Lae’zel] both in the party, you might have to make choices — ignore what Lae’zel says, and do what Shadowheart says!”

“Do what Lae’zel wants you to do,” corrected Wilde. “My main tidbit of advice for Lae’zel is…don’t piss her off, because she’s not going to be happy. That’s pretty standard Lae’zel.”

In other news, the full cast of Baldur’s Gate 3 will see English and Wilde joined by Maggie Robertson and J.K. Simmons.