‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ could get an Xbox release date this week

Baldur’s Gate 3 may be receiving an official release date on Xbox platforms this week after several delays to the popular RPG port.

After a series of delays due to worries about quality slippage, and reassurances that Xbox would in fact receive the game this year, the official Larian Studios X (formerly Twitter) account posted the following interesting sentence amid celebrations of the multiple awards Baldur’s Gate 3 was nominated for at The Game Awards yesterday (November 14).

The Baldur’s Gate 3 developers posted: “Xbox fans, and fans of physical media, watch this space for a formal announcement. It’s going to be a busy week.”

Voting is now live for @thegameawards! Vote now: https://t.co/Ea35Su0dWx We're extremely proud that @baldursgate3 has been nominated in the following categories; 🎊Game of the Year

🎊Best Game Direction

🎊Best Narrative

🎊Best Score And Music

🎊Best Performance (@NeilNewbon as… https://t.co/dutqlJZesp — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 13, 2023

Prior to release on other platforms it was confirmed that, while an Xbox Series X|S version was in development, it was taking a backseat to the PC and PS5 versions of the game that have already launched due to difficulties trying to get the split-screen mode working on Xbox Series S consoles.

However, following a meeting with the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, over the course of Gamescom 2023, it was announced that an Xbox version of the critically lauded CRPG would be coming at some point this year, with the caveat that the Xbox Series S version of the game would not feature split-screen multiplayer at all.

The post also implies that a physical release of Baldur’s Gate 3 could be coming sooner rather than later, although it’s unclear as to whether this is specifically for one platform and whether or not this includes new versions of the now sold-out collector’s edition that Larian is selling for the PS5 and PC version of the game.

In related news, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been nominated for eight awards at The Game Awards 2023, including Game of the Year and Best RPG.