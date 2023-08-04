‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ developer shares fix for bug that prevents saving

Larian Studios have shared some potential fixes for a bug that is stopping Baldur’s Gate 3 players from saving.

Though Baldur’s Gate 3 is seeming like a smash-hit for the developer, boasting over 400,000 players on its launch day, this bug is affecting a lot of players.

“This plus a crash meant I had to go through character creation and the first 20 min on the ship all over again. Not an auspicious start,” said one on the game’s Steam entry.

“Sadly lost all my act one progress figuring this out,” said another about their own fix for the issue.

On a dedicated support page, Larian Studios listed a number of possible solutions, including checking that no background programs are causing conflicts with the game, like BitDefender, Windows Defender, Avast and AVG.

Alternatively, PC players are encouraged to delete the contents of the “LevelCache” folder in case there is a corrupt file. Steam users could try verifying local files whereas those using GOG could verify Baldur’s Gate 3 through the Galaxy client.

One member of the community came up with the idea to switch off cloud sync of saves for Baldur’s Gate 3, remove the “C:\Users\myUser\AppData\Local\Larian

Studios\Baldur’s Gate 3” folder, start the game, and ensure that cloud saves are not active. This allows players to create local saves and it has worked for a number of complaints.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is all about player expression in a fifth edition Dungeons & Dragons adventure which is one of the reasons why losing progress is so aggravating for players. In fact, creative director Swen Vincke advised players to create their own character rather than choose one of the premade origin characters to play as.

“There’s nothing wrong with picking an origin, it’s just that the entire origin system is about where do you put the camera? They work better if you’ve played the game already once because then you see it through their eyes,” he explained.

