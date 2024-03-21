‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ developer won’t make a sequel or expansion: “life is too short”

Larian Studios, the developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, has confirmed that it will not be making a highly requested expansion or Baldur’s Gate 4.

Speaking at this month’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke shared that the studio will not be following up the massive success of Baldur’s Gate 3 with another game in the Dungeons & Dragons series it’s set in.

“Baldur’s Gate will always have a warm spot in our heart,” shared Vincke. “We’ll forever be proud of it but we’re not going to continue in it. We’re not going to make new expansions which everybody is expecting. We’re not going to make Baldur’s Gate 4 which everybody is expecting us to do. We’re going to move on.”

“We’re going to move away from D&D and we’re going to start making a new thing,” he added.

Vincke’s announcement will likely come as a disappointment to many of the studio’s fans, following the massive success of Baldur’s Gate 3. The game achieved critical and commercial success, selling more than 10million copies and sweeping six categories at December’s The Game Awards.

However, Vincke explained that building on the game with more content isn’t Larian’s style. “We are a company of big ideas,” he said. “We are not a company that’s made to create DLCs or expansions. We tried that actually, a few times – it failed every single time. It’s not our thing. Life is too short. Our ambitions are very large.”

Looking ahead, it’s unclear what Larian will make next. In January, Vincke said that the studio’s upcoming project is “not what you think” it will be. “I think I really like this one,” he teased.

In other news, Baldur’s Gate 3 was recently confirmed as the most popular game on Steam Deck in 2023.