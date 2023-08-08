‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ expansion is “not as easy” to make as it appears, says developer

The CEO of Larian Studios said that adding an expansion to Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t as easy as it might appear to players.

Baldur’s Gate 3, which draws on Dungeons & Dragons‘ Forgotten Realms campaign, restricts players to a level cap of 12. Usually, tabletop players are able to reach level 20, and so PC Gamer asked in its interview with Swen Vincke whether or not an expansion would let players surpass this constraint.

“Honestly, we haven’t started on an expansion,” started Vincke. “[Level 12-20] adventures require a different way of doing things, in terms of antagonists you’re going to have to deal with, which require a lot of development to do them properly.”

He pointed out that a large number of Dungeons & Dragons campaigns are set at a level lower than 12 to overcome complications like these.

“[That] would make this much more than an expansion in terms of development effort,” continued Vincke. “So it sounds like neat, easy expansion material until you start thinking about it and it’s not as easy as one would imagine.”

On top of this, another issue is the coordination of all of the possible endings of Baldur’s Gate 3 into one singular point for the expansion to spring from. “You’d have to wait for a long time,” said the CEO on that front.

Vincke already announced that the team will require a “creative refresh” ahead of any future projects. “You’re seeing 400 developers putting their heart and souls into this. You’re getting the best of them and their craft into this game,” he rationalised on the effect of the extensive development period for Baldur’s Gate 3.

