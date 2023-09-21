‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ is getting a “big” update this week

Baldur’s Gate 3 will receive its third major patch for the game tomorrow (September 22), a slight delay so that the team can “ensure thorough testing” of all of its changes.

In the announcement, Larian Studios added that the patch will dovetail with the arrival of the full version of the game for Mac, and thanked the fans for their patience. At the moment, Baldur’s Gate 3 is playable on Mac but it is the early access version that does not include all of the ameliorations since its release for PC and PS5.

Patch 3 is coming, and it’s a big one. To ensure thorough testing, we’re releasing Patch 3 this Friday, September 22 instead. Thanks for your patience, all! 🙏 https://t.co/Ex8hrMOHNq — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) September 20, 2023

Cross-saves between PC and PS5 are also compatible with Mac, so if players have started a playthrough on one of these platforms, they are able to pick up where they left off on Mac.

In August, Larian Studios learned a tough lesson with the rollout of the fourth hotfix for Baldur’s Gate 3 which put players’ saves at risk. The game asks for tens of hours to be sunk into the game to progress through its three acts, so the realisation was not well received by fans.

Following that, the developer overhauled its approach to patches and updates, ensuring that future changes will “always go through our full and comprehensive QA pipeline, which includes a global in-house QA team, automated testing, unit tests, and save-game compatibility testing”.

This is imaginably the motivator that delayed the third patch from September 21 to September 22.

While Xbox Series X and Series S versions are confirmed, it is not known when in the year these will be released. “All improvements will be there, with split-screen co-op on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen co-op, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series,” said Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke.

In other gaming news, the state of Mortal Kombat 1 on the Nintendo Switch has been acknowledged by the series co-creator, who said that these issues will “absolutely be addressed”.