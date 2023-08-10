‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ missing credits wasn’t Larian’s mistake, claims developer

Localisation staff who worked on Baldur’s Gate 3 were omitted from the game’s credits, and in response, Larian Studios will be trying to “remedy this immediately”.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2023

Marc Eybert-Guillon, director of the game localisation company From The Void, pointed out that only the executives of Altagram Group were credited in the Brazilian Portuguese translation of the game. “Translators for [Baldur’s Gate 3] worked for 3 years translating more than 1 million words and Altagram Group only credited their execs & leads,” he said in a post to X.

Translators for @baldursgate3 worked for 𝟯 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 translating more than 𝟭 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀 and @Altagram_Group only credited their execs & leads. Let's be clear: this practice is always unethical, but here, like with Persona before, it's downright 𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗟. https://t.co/ux0nZLm5wg — Marc E.G. ☆⇾ 𝘎𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘰𝘮 (@MittoVac) August 9, 2023

Advertisement

“Let’s be clear: this practice is always unethical, but here, like with Persona before, it’s downright EVIL,” he concluded. The Baldur’s Gate 3 developer then confirmed that it would take the bull by the horns on this situation, and explained that it did not intend for these employees to be disregarded.

“This was all Altagram Group,” said a spokesperson in a statement to Eurogamer. “We reached out, and compelled them to fix this. Full credits will be coming in Hotfix 3. As soon as we (Larian) were made aware, we took steps with Altagram to remedy this immediately.”

The developer confirmed that the credits will be restored in patch 1 for Baldur’s Gate 3. Yet, some criticism has been levied against Larian Studios, suggesting that the developer should have noticed that no translators were included in the list of credits from Altagram Group.

This isn’t the only instance of improper crediting for employees’ efforts as evidenced by Eybert-Guillon’s post. The Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden French, Italian, German and Spanish translators were not present in the games’ credits. Only the senior staff working at Keywords Studios were shown.

Moreover, The Callisto Protocol did not credit 20 team members who had worked on the game and then left the developer before it hit the shelves.

In other gaming news, Escape From Tarkov‘s latest patch wiped player progress as well as adding an expansion to the Streets of Tarkov map.