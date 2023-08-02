‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ narrator shares hilariously creative outtakes

Amelia Tyler, the narrator of Baldur’s Gate 3, has shared some outtakes of her flubbing her lines while recording for the upcoming game.

The events of Baldur’s Gate 3 are described by the narrator to emphasise that this is a Dungeons & Dragons game, as the narrator is the Dungeon Master. While Larian Studios did alter the fifth edition rulebook so that the game would be both accurate and entertaining to players, this narrator is how a lot of the newcomers to D&D will be introduced to the world of Faerûn.

Nevertheless, there is a vast volume of writing that makes up Baldur’s Gate 3, and Tyler has had to pronounce tricky fantasy words and names perfectly every time that they’ve cropped up. In the spirit of poking a little fun at the game, she posted three “Narrator Outtakes” videos to YouTube where she goes off script for fans to enjoy (via PCGamesN).

Some of NME‘s favourite “lines” are:

“Aren’t you a big scary player character? What level are you now? Is it two? Oh, you are so scary!”

“Nobody talks to me. Nobody ever talks to me! I’m only the fucking Dungeon Master- it’s fine. It’s fine. You all just have conversations with each other. Mo-cap bastards.”

“[after a lot of made up noises] Thanks, I’ll expect my BAFTA in the post.”

“If you fancy Astarion, you might want to consider therapy! ‘I’m so damaged that I must have him!’ Enjoy the fantasy, then, call a therapist. It’s a two step thing and it’s very important that you do both.”

“I’m a bard, I can fuck my way through any problem.”

Elsewhere, Shadowheart and Lae’zel actors Jennifer English and Devora Wilde shared insight into their characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 in an interview with NME.