‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ patch fixes story getting “too big” for save files

The Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 2.1 has resolved the issue where story databases would balloon in size as a result of the player’s rising total of campaign choices.

In the post to Steam, Larian Studios also announced that cross saves for PlayStation 5 have been reactivated for the release of the role-playing game on the console in September.

“As it turns out, many of you were doing so much in Baldur’s Gate 3 that some of your personal ‘story’ databases (where your choices and actions are stored) got too big,” said the developer.

Advertisement

“We now made the size infinite (or at least as infinite as you have storage space), to account for the sheer amount of things you’re all doing on your journeys,” it explained, adding that any other issues should be sent to the Baldur’s Gate 3 support team for fixes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a sensational success for Larian Studios, with over 800,000 players jumping into the game on the weekend after its mid-week launch. At the time of writing, it is the highest rated release of the year, toppling The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom from the number one spot on Metacritic.

Yet, the developer was in hot water when it was found that none of the Brazilian Portuguese translators who worked on more than one million words of story were credited.

Only the executives of Altagram Group were seen in the list and the developer clarified that this was a complete oversight. “This was all Altagram Group,” said a spokesperson in a statement. “As soon as we (Larian) were made aware, we took steps with Altagram to remedy this immediately.”

In other gaming news, Electronic Arts has updated the FIFA 23 model for Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina to add her hijab after she wore it in the World Cup match between Morocco and South Korea.