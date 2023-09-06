‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ PC and PS5 cross-play is in the works

Baldur’s Gate 3 will get cross-play between PC and PS5, and eventually Xbox Series X|S, according to an interview with a Larian Studios employee.

Michael Douse, director of publishing for the developer, shared the news with Eurogamer. “It was always in the planning, but we knew it wouldn’t be for launch,” he said. “It’s in the roadmap, and though we have an idea of when we’d like to get it ready for, we don’t want to put a date on it until we’re sure.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been playable on PC for over a month and the PS5 version of the popular role-playing game is out today (September 6). On the other hand, the Xbox Series X and S version proved problematic for Larian Studios.

Advertisement

A conversation with Microsoft‘s Phil Spencer about parity has allowed the team to release the Xbox Series X and S version before the end of the year, however, those on Series S will not receive the split-screen co-op feature.

Split-screen co-op is possible on both PC and PS5 on local and online modes for Baldur’s Gate 3. Moreover, support for cross-saves allows players to pick up where they left off irrespective of which platform they prefer.

In NME‘s five-star review of Baldur’s Gate 3, it was praised for the depth of its systems that let the player walk their own path and feel the consequences of their choices in its world.

“There is a wealth of captivating stories to uncover in the Forgotten Realms, but the real brilliance lies in how much freedom players have in completing them,” Andy Brown said.

In other news, a Cyberpunk 2077 developer has described the comparisons between the 2020 RPG and the recently released Starfield to be “actively harmful“.