‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ PC release date gets moved forward, PS5 pushed back

Upcoming RPG sequel Baldur’s Gate 3 has been moved forward, if you’re on PC.

Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will now launch almost a month early for PC on August 3, 2023, while the PS5 release will come a little later on September 6, 2023.

“We’ve always been a studio that aims to release on as many platforms as possible, in order of readiness,” said director of publishing, Michael Douse “We’ve also aimed for the highest possible quality on every platform we’ve released on.”

It may be delayed by a week, but the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is still moving forward.

“We’re at a point where we’re reaching 60fps on PlayStation 5, which is remarkable considering the breadth and depth Baldur’s Gate 3 aims for,” said Douse. “It features over 170 hours of cinematics, more than twice the length of the entirety of Game of Thrones, and more than three times the dialogue of all three Lord of the Rings novels combined. It is a massive, expansive game that truly brings D&D to life, with multiplayer and split-screen co-op, and at a scale that’s roughly 4 times that of our previous game, Divinity: Original Sin 2.”

Considering its options, Larian Studios decided to forge ahead with the early PC release despite PS5 delays – a move that could be considered divisive when it comes to the player base.

“Reaching a technical bar that matches our design ambitions felt like the right move, while holding back the PC version when we knew we’d be ready felt like the wrong move in such a busy launch period,” said Douse.

Although an Xbox release is reportedly still in the works, it’s unclear when this will launch after the studio hit some “issues” with this version of the game.

